Nice weekend before snow Monday

TODAY: Temperatures will top off in the high 50s/low 60s along and east of I-25. You can expect partly cloud skies, dry conditions and just breezy winds.

TOMORROW: It's another warm day in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies for most lower lying areas. We'll see winds pick up a bit for our central mountains and Sangres with gusts up to 35 MPH in the morning and afternoon, returning to breezy conditions in the evening.

EXTENDED: You can expect some flurries and light snow fall during the day Monday, but ground temperatures will likely be too warm to see any accumulation in lower lying areas until the evening when we're expecting slippery roads. Right now, it looks like we'll probably only see a couple inches of snow in Colorado Springs. Local mountain towns could see a few more inches. We'll keep you updated on any estimated snow total changes as our models continue to develop. Snow moves out early Tuesday and we're stuck with below average temperatures in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday.