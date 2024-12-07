Skip to Content
Weather

Nice weekend before snow Monday

today's forecast
By
Published 4:37 AM

TODAY: Temperatures will top off in the high 50s/low 60s along and east of I-25. You can expect partly cloud skies, dry conditions and just breezy winds.

TOMORROW: It's another warm day in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies for most lower lying areas. We'll see winds pick up a bit for our central mountains and Sangres with gusts up to 35 MPH in the morning and afternoon, returning to breezy conditions in the evening.

EXTENDED: You can expect some flurries and light snow fall during the day Monday, but ground temperatures will likely be too warm to see any accumulation in lower lying areas until the evening when we're expecting slippery roads. Right now, it looks like we'll probably only see a couple inches of snow in Colorado Springs. Local mountain towns could see a few more inches. We'll keep you updated on any estimated snow total changes as our models continue to develop. Snow moves out early Tuesday and we're stuck with below average temperatures in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content