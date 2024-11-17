Calm Sunday, active Monday & Tuesday

TODAY: Today will be just a couple degrees cooler with afternoon highs in the high 40s in Colorado Springs and mostly sunny skies across the region with the exception of the far southeastern plains where we'll likely see more clouds and the possibility for an isolated shower.

TOMORROW: The eastern plains will likely see periods of heavy rainfall, while the high country has a chance for snow showers. These precipitation chances will come to an end by Monday evening. The rest of Southern Colorado will stay dry. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: We will continue with active weather early Tuesday with a big cool down to the 30s along I-25. Temperatures will rebound to the low 60s Thursday and Friday as we dry back out!