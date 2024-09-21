Weekend storm brings rain & SNOW for some

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with highs in the 60's and 70's for our lower lying areas. Showers will spread across the state from the south to the north from the morning through the early afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain for portions of the Raton Mesa and Southeast Plains. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected. We could see some isolated damaging wind gusts as high as 70 MPH and hail as large as 1.5 inches along I-25 south of Pueblo and across the southeastern plains.

Snow levels could drop as low as 9k feet late Saturday night into Sunday morning (reference: Woodland Park sits around ~8400). Although most measurable snow stays above 9-10K feet, some slightly lower locations in our mountain towns could see a flurry or two.

TOMORROW: Rain tapering off by noon with clouds hanging on through the day. Breezy and chilly with highs in the 40's and 50's.