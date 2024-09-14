Hazy & warm Saturday

TODAY: You can expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures similar to Friday, with mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo and across the plains. Wildfire smoke will likely be concentrated around local mountain towns and across the high country, with just slightly hazy skies for the I-25 corridor.

TOMORROW: Sunday brings partly cloudy skies again and a slight improvement in wildfire smoke along the front range and lower terrain areas. Temperatures will remain warm and similar to Saturday. Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across much of Southern Colorado in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: We'll keep the chance for some afternoon showers and storms with temperatures a few degrees above average through Tuesday. A cold front could bring a decent drop in temperatures as we approach the end of the week. We'll keep you updated as our models become more fine-tuned over the next few days.