Hot again Sunday with higher chance for showers & storms

TODAY: Highs will be fairly similar to yesterday in the 80s to 90s across the region. We have a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility that an isolated storm could become strong or severe especially east of I-25. We'll have to watch out for hail up to an inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph. We cannot rule out flooding in areas that are prone to flooding or areas that have burn scars.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool a few more degrees as we keep the chance for a few afternoon showers and storms.

EXTENDED: Wednesday night heading into Thursday a cold front will makes its way through the area dropping temperatures into the 70s and 80s across Southern Colorado.