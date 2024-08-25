Skip to Content
Weather

Hot again Sunday with higher chance for showers & storms

today's forecast
By
Updated
today at 5:54 AM
Published 5:36 AM

TODAY: Highs will be fairly similar to yesterday in the 80s to 90s across the region. We have a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility that an isolated storm could become strong or severe especially east of I-25. We'll have to watch out for hail up to an inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph. We cannot rule out flooding in areas that are prone to flooding or areas that have burn scars.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool a few more degrees as we keep the chance for a few afternoon showers and storms.

EXTENDED: Wednesday night heading into Thursday a cold front will makes its way through the area dropping temperatures into the 70s and 80s across Southern Colorado.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content