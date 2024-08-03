Skip to Content
Hot with isolated showers & storms

Published 5:22 AM

SATURDAY: Saturday will be above average with highs in the mid 80's for the foothills, upper 80's to low 90's for El Paso county and near 100° from Pueblo to the eastern plains with a few isolated showers and storms.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be hot with a forecasted high of 95° for Colorado Springs, at or above 100° from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Our monsoon flow returns next week with several days of more widespread storms developing by the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the highest probability of measurable precipitation across the region.

Julia Donovan

