More heat advisories with another scorcher today

TODAY: It's the hottest day of the week with temperatures in the high 90s in Colorado Springs this afternoon. We reach the triple digits in Pueblo and across the plains again. We'll even see low 90s in some of our higher elevation areas including Salida and Alamosa today. We're breezy with gusts 15-20 MPH, and mostly dry with just the chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon and early evening hours.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool a bit as a weaker cold front brings us highs in the low 90s in Colorado Springs and high 90s in Pueblo. We'll still see some 100s across the eastern plains. That cold front is also going to bring us more active weather with widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across the mountains and I-25 corridor. The plains could see a couple severe storms bringing isolated wind gusts up to 50 MPH and small sized hail.

EXTENDED: Chances for showers, thunderstorms and isolated severe weather starting in the afternoon continue through the weekend. A stronger cold front late Friday will drop our Saturday highs substantially to more average temperatures in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs.