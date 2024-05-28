WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday

TODAY: We stay clear for the morning hours with clouds rolling in for the early afternoon and scattered showers and storms developing soon after. Thunderstorms and small size hail are possible for the I-25 corridor, but the most severe weather will likely be confined to the southeastern plains with large size hail (>1" diameter) and isolated wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

TOMORROW: Wednesday looks to bring a slightly higher chance for widespread heavier rain and severe storms. We could see more consistent 60+ MPH winds and some small hail again along I-25. The chance for larger hail will be over higher elevations and across the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday. There will be a slight cool down Friday after the passage of a cold front, but then temperatures rebound this weekend with highs for Colorado Springs in the mid 80s and low 90s across the plains.