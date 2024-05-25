Warm & mostly dry start to Memorial Day weekend!

TODAY: It's a quick warm up with temperatures in the mid 60s in Colorado Springs by 10:00 a.m. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to high 70s in Colorado Springs, mid 80s in Pueblo and even low 90s across the eastern plains where a Fire Weather Watch is in place. We're comfortable in the 60s and 70s for our mountain towns, although we will have some gusty conditions across the Sangres and Wet Mountains bringing critical fire weather there, as well. Scattered showers begin in the mountains by 11:00 a.m. and along and east of I-25 around 1:00 p.m. It won't be a washout, but have a plan to move the party inside for at least a portion of the day just in case!

TOMORROW: Temperatures stay warm with drier conditions. We start clear with just a few clouds rolling in for the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Dry and even sunnier conditions continue! Don't forget the sunscreen!