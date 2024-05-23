Warm, dry & windy Thursday

TODAY: Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies today! Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds will kick up in the afternoon, so expect a breezy day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Higher winds will cause concern over the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountain ranges, as well as Cheyenne and Kit Carson County, where we'll see gusts as high as 45 MPH. Red Flag Warning will be in effect in those areas until 9:00 p.m.

EXTENDED: A cold front moves through tonight, dropping temperatures by about 10 degrees on Friday. Friday won't be as windy, but there will be an increase in storm chances. The Memorial Day Weekend is looking a bit unsettled. Saturday will bring a chance for storms primarily over the mountains and north of the Palmer Divide. A cold front moves through Saturday night which will drop temperatures only slightly on Sunday, it will however usher in more moisture on Sunday setting the stage for a stormier and windier day. Thus far, Memorial Day looks to be the nicest of the three day weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s and plenty of sunshine as high pressure begins to build back across the region.