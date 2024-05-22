Mostly dry today & tomorrow!!!

TODAY: We start off quite chilly in the 30s and 40s with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs should rebound a bit to the low 70s for Colorado Springs and upper 70s for Pueblo. By the afternoon, we'll see some clouds roll in and possibly a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm but we stay mostly dry.

TOMORROW: Thursday looks to be the best weather day out of the next several days with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. You can expect a high of 79° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We'll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers with the possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours, Friday and Saturday. Sunday conditions should improve a bit with partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Memorial Day looks to be the best day of the extended weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures across the area in the mid 70s to low 80s.