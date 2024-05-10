Skip to Content
Weather Alert: The rain and snow continues

Published 4:31 AM

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly Friday with rain showers likely impacting many during the morning drive. Thanks to overnight snow, it is possible that travel conditions around our local mountains will be impacted. Into the afternoon and evening. Highs temps will max out in the 40s and 50s for most, with a few 60s across the plains.

EXTENDED: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend with gradually warming temperatures Sunday and Monday. While afternoon thunderstorms will remain in the forecast next week, it does look like it will be a drier and quieter start to the week before our next system slides overhead by Thursday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

