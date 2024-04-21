Dense fog Sunday morning; warm up underway!

TODAY: Patchy, dense fog settles in reducing visibility through the morning. Fog and heavy cloud cover clears by the afternoon and we're left with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and temperatures rebounding to the 60s and 70s as the cold front pushes out of Colorado.

MONDAY: We stay mostly dry and even warmer in the 70s and 80s with just the chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon, mostly across the mountains and Palmer Divide. Critical fire weather returns to the I-25 corridor and plains with breezy conditions.

EXTENDED: Isolated showers continue Tuesday with a slightly better chance for some rain along and east of I-25.