Critical fire weather again this afternoon

Warm and windy again this afternoon... cooler weather arrives Friday.

TODAY: After morning rain showers, we'll see clearing skies and windy conditions this afternoon. High wind warnings have been posted for the far eastern plains.  Highs today will top out in the low and mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows in the upper-30s and low-40s.

EXTENDED: Pleasant Wednesday with warm and breezy conditions. Cooler weather with increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Highs Friday and Saturday will dip into the 50s and 60s... and then bounce back into the 70s and 80s by Monday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

