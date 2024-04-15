Skip to Content
Critical fire weather Monday afternoon

By
Published 7:48 AM

Warm and windy this afternoon with critical fire weather across southern Colorado.

TODAY:  Winds will continue to ramp up throughout the afternoon. Expect SW winds 15 to 25 mph with winds gusting up to 40 mph in Colorado Springs.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain showers overnight. Tuesday morning lows will be relatively mild with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED:  Breezy and mild Tuesday with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday will be sunny and mild, a bit of a break before our next system arrives by Friday. We'll see cooler temperatures and a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. 

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

