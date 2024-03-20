Plenty of sunshine and mild temps

Skip to Content
Sunny to partly cloudy and mild temperatures through the end of the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies later this afternoon with a few isolated showers. Highs today in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a bit chilly overnight with morning lows in the low-30s. 

EXTENDED: Generally mild and dry through Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next storm system will impact Colorado Sunday and Monday with rain and snow across the region. Much cooler Monday with morning lows in the low-20s and afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.

Chris Larson

