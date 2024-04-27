WEATHER ALERT: Snow, rain and hail chances

TODAY: Precipitation ramps up with up to half a foot of snow expected in Woodland Park by 9:00 a.m. and up to an additional half a foot throughout the day. You can expect wet weather with heightened chances for hail or graupel along and east of I-25 in the afternoon. Temperatures don't warm up much from the morning hours, with afternoon highs lingering in the 40s and 50s as this stronger cold front settles in.

TOMORROW: Winter storm warnings expire for Teller and Park County as rain and snow wanes across the region. Temperatures warm slightly to the high 50s in Colorado Springs. A final wave of moisture pushes through Southern Colorado in the afternoon and early evening, bringing scattered rain showers for lower lying areas and the chance for an additional dusting of snow for higher elevations. We dry out again in the late evening.

EXTENDED: We're dry for the start of the workweek with some sunshine and temperatures rebounding to the 60s and 70s.