Weather Alert: Heavy snow continues today into Friday

Published 2:32 AM

TODAY: Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the day on Thursday and overnight into Friday morning. In the higher terrain one to two feet of snow are likely... and in some spots even higher amounts.  Snowfall amounts along the I-25 corridor will vary depending on location and elevation... and the final track of the storm. But a range of 6 to 12" of snow is possible for Colorado Springs... and 2 to 6" in the Pueblo area.  And a foot or more of snow possible for both Walsenburg and Trinidad. 

EXTENDED: Drying out late Friday afternoon with some partial clearing; however, periods of clouds will linger through the weekend with a chance for snow Saturday night-Sunday around the Pikes Peak region

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

