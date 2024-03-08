Weather Alert: Snowy and cold Friday

TODAY: Cloudy start with lingering snow showers through the afternoon, mainly north and west of Springs and through Teller county. Slick roads likely early morning before drying out late in the day. Highs chilly in the 20's and mid 30's

EXTENDED: Clearing skies Friday night with cold overnight lows in the 20's. We'll see more sunshine and gradually warmer weather through the end of the weekend and early next week. High temps Sunday will climb back into the 60s with a late evening sunset around 7pm due to Daylight Saving Time returning.