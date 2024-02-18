Skip to Content
Weather

Warm weather ahead

By
today at 7:34 AM
Published 3:39 PM

Calm and mild to start the week!

EVENING/TONIGHT: Gradual clearing is expected through the evening with lows in the upper 20s and 30s. We stay dry with calm winds.

MONDAY: The warming trend continues... 56 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 62 in Pueblo. Sunny and dry for Presidents day! Any outdoor plans are good to go.

EXTENDED: Temps. surge to the 60s and 70s on Tuesday. This is the general trend for the week ahead through Wednesday. A minor disturbance will bring a rain/snow mix by Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

