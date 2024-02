FRIDAY: Bursts of snow off and on through the day with timing around 5-10am for Pikes Peak region followed by another round from 4-8pm. A lot of melting through the day with some slick roads possible by evening. Highs in the mid-30's

SATURDAY: Light snow in the morning followed by heavier bands through the afternoon and evening. Area roads partially to mostly covered. Slushy and slick by evening. Highs in the low 30's