Warmer weather ahead!

SATURDAY: We're dry with a few clouds to get started. Temperatures will linger in the 20s and 30s for the early morning hours, eventually warming up to highs in the mid 40s in Colorado Springs and low 50s in Pueblo and across the eastern plains. That's a degree or two above average.

SUNDAY: Temperatures continue to climb as high pressure builds across the region and a drying trend continues. Highs in the 50s and low 60s are anticipated for most lower lying areas. Get out there and enjoy the break from winter weather!

EXTENDED: Temperatures remain above average with slightly to partly cloudy skies for the entire work week as dry weather continues!