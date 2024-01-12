WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Bitterly cold air arrives

WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills on the way this weekend and early next week.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, cold and windy again this afternoon. Highs today will max out in the 30s... and winds will gust 35 to 45 mph with stronger winds in the mountains.

TONIGHT: Clear and bitterly cold overnight. Saturday morning lows will fall into the single digits... and wind chills will be sub zero.

EXTENDED: We're looking at an arctic outbreak through the weekend and early next week. Lows will be subzero and afternoon highs will be in the single digits and teens. Snow will continue to fall in the mountains through the weekend with many higher elevations picking up one to two feet of snow. Our best shot for light accumulations of snow across the plains will be Sunday night and Monday morning. Tuesday morning lows will be ten to fifteen degrees below zero. 40s and even 50s return by Wednesday and Thursday.