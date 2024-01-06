Active weather ahead

Skip to Content
today at 7:14 AM
Published 4:30 PM

The next 12 hours will be crucial as our next storm moves onshore. Clear data and trends will become available.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight with lows in the teens. snow spreads across the San Juans, we remain dry across the Plains.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chilly highs in the 30's and 40s. Temperatures plummet around 5-6 PM as our next system approaches. A few snow showers will develop between 4-8 PM but the moderate snow arrives overnight (1 AM).

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: Moderate to heavy snow is expected overnight across southern I-25 and the Palmer Divide. This is another topography driven storm, with significantly lower snowfall amounts expected south of Colorado Springs to Pueblo and east towards La Junta. Snow will come to an end across the I-25 corridor around 1-3 PM.

Little to no snow for Pueblo

Winds will also crank Monday morning, with 45-55 MPH gusts across the Pikes Peak Region and along HWY 50. With that said, it wont take much snow for slippery travel. Huerfano, Las Animas & Baca counties should expect blizzard-like conditions on Monday with gusts up to 65 MPH. Very dangerous travel is expected.

Tweaks will be needed within the next 12 hours, but here is the current thinking:

TRACKING ARCTIC BLAST NEXT WEEKEND: I can tell you it will get cold by Sunday of next weekend. How cold? That is still up for discussion. One scenario would bring highs down to the teens & 20s while another would be single digits & below 0. This is something we will watch closely over the next few days.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO.

