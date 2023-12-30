Skip to Content
Weather

New Year’s Eve Forecast

Screenshot 2023-12-30 174035
KRDO
By
December 30, 2023 7:06 AM
Published 4:20 PM

EVENING: Clouds continue to increase as we head overnight. We remain dry with temperatures 20s and 30s across the Front Range.

SUNDAY: A quick flurry is possible out the door Sunday morning. Highs are a bit cooler in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected during the early afternoon with clearing as we head towards New Year's Eve celebrations. Clouds should clear between 10-11PM, allowing for mostly clear skies by midnight.

EXTENDED: Temperatures return to normal for the week ahead. Our next system does not arrives until the Jan 8th-10th timeframe.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content