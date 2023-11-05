Warm & dry next couple days, midweek pattern change

SUNDAY: We warm back up to temperatures well above average in the mid-70s in Colorado Springs and around 80 across the plains with the chance for more clouds than Saturday. A Red Flag Warning is in place across Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 35 MPH.

EXTENDED: Calm weather remains likely both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures approximately five to ten degrees above average, plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. By Wednesday, a cold front will move through the region bringing a major temperature drop and the possibility for snow showers through Thursday.