Rain and cooler temperatures arrive Friday

One last day of heat before rain and cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies as temperatures remain hot this afternoon with highs in the 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain over the higher terrain to the west of I-25.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight with morning lows Friday in the 60s.

EXTENDED: Increasing cloud cover Friday morning with numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Remnants of Harold (tropical moisture) will produce heavy rain in some places and there will be a flash flooding risk.

Much cooler and showery for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.