Skip to Content
Weather

Rain and cooler temperatures arrive Friday

slot0
By
today at 3:16 PM
Published 1:54 PM

One last day of heat before rain and cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the work week.

TODAY:  Partly cloudy skies as temperatures remain hot this afternoon with highs in the 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain over the higher terrain to the west of I-25.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight with morning lows Friday in the 60s.

EXTENDED: Increasing cloud cover Friday morning with numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Remnants of Harold (tropical moisture) will produce heavy rain in some places and there will be a flash flooding risk.

Much cooler and showery for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content