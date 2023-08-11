Monsoon rains and storms this weekend

Hot Friday with slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

TODAY: Increasing afternoon cloudiness with a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will top out in the upper-80s and mid-90s. Best chances for showers will be west of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: A few late-night showers may linger into early Saturday morning... and keep us with partly cloudy skies. Saturday morning lows will fall into the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: The summer monsoon will continue to bring an elevated chance for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s. Models do show a drying and warming trend into the middle of next week.