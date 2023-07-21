Skip to Content
Cooler and quieter for Friday… warmer Saturday

today at 9:21 AM
Published 7:29 AM

Cooler temperatures ahead for Friday with an isolated thunderstorm chance late day and evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and well below average temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible from 3 pm through the early evening.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms tonight... then clearing overnight. Saturday morning will feature partly cloudy skies and morning lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: High pressure will rebuild across the area over the weekend as temperatures soar through early next week. Partly cloudy and warm Saturday with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain low through Sunday... then ramp up through the middle of next week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will soar into the upper-90s and low-100s.

Chris Larson

Chris Larson

