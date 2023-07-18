Skip to Content
Weather

Extremely hot again this afternoon

slot0
By
Updated
today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:22 AM

Another very hot day ahead... but cooler temperatures and storms arrives later this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot again this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid-90s to the low triple digits. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon moving east across the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dipping into the low and mid-60s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Temperatures are cooing over the next couple of days as our chances for rain showers and thunderstorms begins to climb. Still ranging from very warm to hot on Wednesday with the upper-80s for Colorado Springs and the mid-90s for Pueblo. Thursday and Friday will be the most active in terms of showers and thunderstorms... and Friday will feature high temperatures in the 70s and 80s! Getting hot quickly again by Sunday with highs returning to the 90s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot again this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid-90s to the low triple digits. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon moving east across the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dipping into the low and mid-60s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Temperatures are cooing over the next couple of days as our chances for rain showers and thunderstorms begins to climb. Still ranging from very warm to hot on Wednesday with the upper-80s for Colorado Springs and the mid-90s for Pueblo. Thursday and Friday will be the most active in terms of showers and thunderstorms... and Friday will feature high temperatures in the 70s and 80s! Getting hot quickly again by Sunday with highs returning to the 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content