Extremely hot again this afternoon

Another very hot day ahead... but cooler temperatures and storms arrives later this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot again this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid-90s to the low triple digits. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon moving east across the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dipping into the low and mid-60s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Temperatures are cooing over the next couple of days as our chances for rain showers and thunderstorms begins to climb. Still ranging from very warm to hot on Wednesday with the upper-80s for Colorado Springs and the mid-90s for Pueblo. Thursday and Friday will be the most active in terms of showers and thunderstorms... and Friday will feature high temperatures in the 70s and 80s! Getting hot quickly again by Sunday with highs returning to the 90s.

