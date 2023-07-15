High Pressure Returns, HOT for Monday & Tuesday

EVENING: Widely scattered showers continue pushing across the I-25 corridor. Showers will come to an end by 10 PM. If you avoid the showers, it is shaping up to be a comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s through 9 PM.

TONIGHT: High pressure begins to build across the region. This will lead to a comfortable and calm night.

SUNDAY: We dry out as temperatures warm back up to the 90s. Sunny with wind gusts between 10-20MPH.

EXTENDED: Monday and Tuesday will likely end up being the hottest days of 2023 so far. As of now, were expecting temperatures up to 95 in the Springs and 103 in Pueblo.