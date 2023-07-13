Skip to Content
Weather

Hot again today with a few storms possible

KRDO
TODAY: Another hot day is on tap, with temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average. 91 is the forecast high in the Springs, with 98 in Pueblo. Showers and thunderstorms will develop between 12-2 PM across the Pikes Peak Region. As storms push east towards the Plain, a few are expected to producing large hail and damaging winds.

TONIGHT: Showers come to an end by 10 PM from west to east. Clouds will also clear the region. Lows will dip to the 60s.

EXTENDED: We cool off a bit by Friday, back in the 80s and 90s. A VERY stray shower is possible during the evening hours. By Saturday, rain chances make a return with temperatures dipping into the 70s and 80s. Another surge of heat is expected to start the week next week.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

