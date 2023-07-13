Hot again today with a few storms possible

TODAY: Another hot day is on tap, with temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average. 91 is the forecast high in the Springs, with 98 in Pueblo. Showers and thunderstorms will develop between 12-2 PM across the Pikes Peak Region. As storms push east towards the Plain, a few are expected to producing large hail and damaging winds.

TONIGHT: Showers come to an end by 10 PM from west to east. Clouds will also clear the region. Lows will dip to the 60s.

EXTENDED: We cool off a bit by Friday, back in the 80s and 90s. A VERY stray shower is possible during the evening hours. By Saturday, rain chances make a return with temperatures dipping into the 70s and 80s. Another surge of heat is expected to start the week next week.