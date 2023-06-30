Skip to Content
Severe storms possible Friday afternoon and evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across southern Colorado Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Cooler than average temperatures Friday with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will fire between noon and last through the later evening hours moving east across the plains.

TONIGHT: Most of the showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by midnight... with partly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: More sunshine and warming conditions through the weekend... with a return to the 80s and 90s by Sunday. Looking ahead to the 4th of July, our chances for afternoon thunderstorms will be ramping up Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures once again for the end of the week.

