One Last Hot Day Before Changes Arrive

Wednesday will be a hot day across Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 90s to lower 100s. A Heat Advisory is in place for some locations that could feel temperatures up to 103°. A few thunderstorms are possible across the Raton Mesa and SE Colorado.

Thunderstorms become more widespread as we head into Thursday. This will drop temperatures a bit. A cold front will move through Thursday night and that will bring more moisture and drop temperatures even further to end the week. Thunderstorms continue into Saturday. We return to more seasonable temperatures as we near the Fourth of July.