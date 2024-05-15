WEATHER ALERT: Stormy afternoon weather again!

TODAY: It will be cooler and cloudier with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon. There will be a bit more water in the atmosphere than yesterday, increasing the potential for heavy rain producing storms and localized flooding. Once again, there is the potential for one or two cells across the eastern plains to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail up to 1" in diameter. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 60s in Colorado Springs and low 70s in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Conditions remain unsettled through tomorrow afternoon as our upper level system finally migrates over and east of Colorado, meaning we'll likely see a few more showers and storms in the earlier half of the day. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday.

EXTENDED: We continue to warm up with a calmer and drier setup for the end of the workweek and weekend. Isolated afternoon storms will, however, still be possible Saturday and Sunday - so take advantage of the dry and pleasant mornings!