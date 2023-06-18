Warm and dry to start the week

Skip to Content
Happy Fathers Day!

TONIGHT: Very calm weather remains. We stay mostly clear, with lows in the 50s across the region.

TOMORROW: We do it all over again! A dry day with plenty of sunshine is on tap. Get outside and take advantage of the summer-like weather.

EXTENDED: The dry weather will stick around for a few days! You can expect dry conditions and temperatures in the 80s & 90s for the first half of the week. Wednesday PM/Thursday present storm chances, and depending how showers develop will have an impact on severe chances.

