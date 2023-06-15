Severe weather possible the next three days.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild Thursday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. The stronger storms today will likely be out across the far eastern plains and into Kansas. High temperatures today in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies and mild temperatures overnight. Morning lows Friday will drop into the upper-40s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Friday features the best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Pikes Peaks region and areas to our east. Torrential rains, hail, and high winds are all possible Friday afternoon. Unsettled again Saturday with showers and thunderstorms in the mix. Drier and warmer conditions enter the picture starting on Sunday... with highs in the 80s and 90s next week.