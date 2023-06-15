Skip to Content
Weather

Severe weather possible the next three days

slot0
By
Updated
today at 8:13 AM
Published 7:23 AM

Severe weather possible the next three days.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild Thursday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. The stronger storms today will likely be out across the far eastern plains and into Kansas.  High temperatures today in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies and mild temperatures overnight. Morning lows Friday will drop into the upper-40s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Friday features the best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Pikes Peaks region and areas to our east. Torrential rains, hail, and high winds are all possible Friday afternoon. Unsettled again Saturday with showers and thunderstorms in the mix. Drier and warmer conditions enter the picture starting on Sunday... with highs in the 80s and 90s next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content