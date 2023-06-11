Skip to Content
Strong To Severe Storms This Evening

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SUNDAY: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the I-25 corridor and portions of the Plains until 9 PM. Large hail, damaging winds and flooding are the main concerns. The flood threat will linger until 3 AM.

MONDAY: Afternoon boomers capable of producing hail and gusty winds will once again be possible. However, both the severe and flood threat are scaled back compared to today (Sunday). Temperatures stay below average with a high of 66 in the Springs and 70 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Currently the long range forecast is hinting at warmer and quieter conditions by the end of week.

