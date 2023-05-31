Skip to Content
Showers and thunderstorms again Wednesday

By
today at 8:19 AM
Published 3:45 PM

Unsettled weather with afternoon thunderstorms the next few days.

TODAY: Afternoon clouds will build into thunderstorms later today... with a few of them becoming strong and possibly severe. Highs today will range from the mid-70s to the low-80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening hours... before most die off overnight. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will make it into the mid and upper-70s. Unsettled weather will continue Friday with more storms... then rain showers and cooler conditions for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will dip into the 60s and 70s. It currently looks like daily chances for afternoon thundershowers will continue into early next week.

Joe Ruch

