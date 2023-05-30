A warm afternoon with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Increasing afternoon cloud cover, coupled with a few showers and thunderstorms. Stronger storms will be relegated to the far eastern plains this evening. Highs today will range from the low-80s to the low-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows Tuesday morning lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: A more active weather pattern begins Wednesday afternoon. We'll see numerous showers and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon. Cooler temperatures with rain showers this weekend... with highs dipping into the 60s and 70s.