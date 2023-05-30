Skip to Content
Weather

Active weather pattern begins Wednesday

slot0
By
Updated
today at 2:35 PM
Published 2:32 PM

A warm afternoon with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Increasing afternoon cloud cover, coupled with a few showers and thunderstorms. Stronger storms will be relegated to the far eastern plains this evening. Highs today will range from the low-80s to the low-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows Tuesday morning lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: A more active weather pattern begins Wednesday afternoon. We'll see numerous showers and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon. Cooler temperatures with rain showers this weekend... with highs dipping into the 60s and 70s. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content