Rain chances decrease on Sunday

EVENING: A few showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across southern Colorado, with any severe potential remaining limited to the Plains. We clear out overnight, with lows in the 50s across the region.

SUNDAY: Highs in the 70's and 80's again. Sunny with mainly dry conditions for a majority of the afternoon and evening. A few showers will develop after 2PM, mainly out towards the Plains again, where hail and damaging winds will be possible.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny for the majority of the day with seasonal highs in the 70's to low 80's. Scattered afternoon and evening showers are expected to develop.