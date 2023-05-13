EVENING: Temperatures will remain quite a few degrees below average with a few showers staying confined west of the I-25 corridor. A brisk northerly wind will make it feel even cooler out the door, an extra layer is recommended. We hold on to overcast skies overnight.

MOTHER'S DAY: Breakfast in bed weather... just saying. Overcast skies and below average temperatures dominate the Mother's Day forecast. Temperatures are stuck in the 50s and 60s with little warming throughout the day. The Springs is expected to reach 59, with 63 in Pueblo. On and off rain showers are expected throughout the day, with the greatest coverage remaining south of HWY 50. It is probably a safe bet to keep plans inside.

EXTENDED: Daily afternoon and evening rain chances. Drought be gone!