today at 6:52 AM
Published 4:00 PM

Warm Sunday Ahead!

TONIGHT: Breezy conditions will linger through the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies with seasonal lows in the 30s and 40s are expected.

SUNDAY: Above average temperatures remain in the forecast with highs in the 70s and 80s. High fire danger will once again exist through the afternoon and evening. By 2PM, a few showers are possible, even with some dry air at the surface. This will also bring greater cloud coverage, with partly cloudy skies at times.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures and gusty winds will linger through Thursday, all ahead of our next system. This will reintroduce the chance of rain showers as we end the work week.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

