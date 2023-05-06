Warm Sunday Ahead!

TONIGHT: Breezy conditions will linger through the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies with seasonal lows in the 30s and 40s are expected.

SUNDAY: Above average temperatures remain in the forecast with highs in the 70s and 80s. High fire danger will once again exist through the afternoon and evening. By 2PM, a few showers are possible, even with some dry air at the surface. This will also bring greater cloud coverage, with partly cloudy skies at times.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures and gusty winds will linger through Thursday, all ahead of our next system. This will reintroduce the chance of rain showers as we end the work week.