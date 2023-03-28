Skip to Content
Temperatures Warming Up!

Temperatures gradually warming through Thursday!

TODAY: Today marks the beginning of a warming trend, with above average temperatures in sight. Highs are expected to reach the 40s and 50s across the region, with a high of 49 in the Springs and 57 in Pueblo. Mostly sunny skies are expected with dry conditions, winds will be breezy at times.

TONIGHT: Few clouds are expected overnight with dry and breezy conditions. Lows in the 20s are expected.

EXTENDED: Areas of elevated fire danger will be likely as temps warm and gusty west southwest winds return by Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer, more seasonal, temps return with highs in the 50's to near 60 degrees by Wed and Thursday. Another storm system will move over the state Thursday night into Friday bringing snow to the high country, and windy and colder conditions to the plains with a chance for at least scattered rain and snow showers.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

