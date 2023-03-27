Cold and breezy to start the week

TODAY: A period of light snow may continue early Monday morning over the parts of the Pikes Peak Region potentially slowing travel to Denver for a time, and spotty snow showers may remain possible into early afternoon. Becoming windy during the afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sun north of the Arkansas River and mostly sunny conditions south of the Arkansas River. The wind will be chilly from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts over 40 mph possible at times, and conditions may become favorable for the spread of wildfires south of the Arkansas River by afternoon. Temperatures Monday afternoon for most areas will warm into the 30s and 40s, with lower 50s possible over the southeastern corner of the state and colder air over the high country. The wind will ensure a chilly feel to the day for everyone regardless of the air temperature.



EXTENDED: Tuesday will be partly cloudy, a little warmer, and less windy, but still breezy during the afternoon. A cold front marking the leading edge of a shallow layer of cold air will be near the area on Wednesday. The air temperatures will likely only reach the 30s behind the front, but 50s and 60s are expected ahead of it. It's hard to know exactly how far south the cold front will travel before it stalls, but the chances for the warmest air are best south of the Arkansas River and over the mountains, with the colder conditions a better possibility for low-lying areas along and north of the Arkansas River. Thursday looks mostly sunny, windy, and very warm with high temperatures in the 50s for the mountains, 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 70s to lower 80s for the far southeastern plains. The combination of warmth, dry air, and wind will likely cause conditions to become favorable for the spread of wildfires over much of eastern Colorado on Thursday. Another storm system will move over the state Thursday night into Friday bringing snow to the high country, and windy and colder conditions to the plains with a chance for at least scattered rain and snow showers.