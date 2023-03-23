Red Flag warning for the southern I-25 corridor Thursday afternoon into the evening

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Another Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the southern I-25 corridor due to the critical fire weather Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warning begins at noon and will last through 7 p.m. This includes portions of Pueblo, Otero, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties.

The NWS said gusty winds and low humidity will create conditions favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

People are asked to avoid:

Tossing cigarette butts

Outdoor burning

Dragging trailer chains

Parking in tall dry grass

Outdoor welding or heavy machinery use, which may cause a spark

Courtesy of Jessica Hieronymus, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, the high fire danger across the Eastern Plains contributed to a grass fire that burned more than 5,000 acres near Lamar.