Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 10:54 AM

Red Flag warning for the southern I-25 corridor Thursday afternoon into the evening

MGN

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Another Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the southern I-25 corridor due to the critical fire weather Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warning begins at noon and will last through 7 p.m. This includes portions of Pueblo, Otero, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties.

The NWS said gusty winds and low humidity will create conditions favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

People are asked to avoid:

  • Tossing cigarette butts
  • Outdoor burning
  • Dragging trailer chains
  • Parking in tall dry grass
  • Outdoor welding or heavy machinery use, which may cause a spark
Courtesy of Jessica Hieronymus, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, the high fire danger across the Eastern Plains contributed to a grass fire that burned more than 5,000 acres near Lamar.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content