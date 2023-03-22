Skip to Content
9:36 AM

WEATHER ALERT: Strong Winds yield High Fire Danger Wednesday

TODAY: Weather Alert in effect for high winds through the afternoon. Sustained winds at 35-45 mph with gusts between 60-70 mph. Strongest winds across the southern mountains with gusts close to 80-90 mph, Temps continue to increase through the day on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Red Flag Warning have also been issued from 9AM through 8 PM. Rapid fire growth conditions are expected.

EXTENDED: Thursday brings cooler temps in the 40's to near 50° with dry conditions holding steady along and east of I-25 through the end of the work week. Snow chances increase by Saturday night-Sunday with temps cooler than average in the 30's for the weekend.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

