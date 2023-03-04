High Winds & Fire Weather For Sunday

TONIGHT: Breezy conditions will continue overnight, with winds ramping up during the morning hours. Temperatures remain mild, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Snow is expected in the NW portion of the state, with slick travel expected on I-70.

SUNDAY: Winds really ramp up by 8 AM across the southern I-25 corridor, lingering through the evening hours. A high wind warning has been issued through the evening:

Above average temperatures are expected in the 50s and 60s. Very dry and mild air has caused Red Flag Warnings to be issued from 11 AM until 7 PM: