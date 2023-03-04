Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 6:01 PM

High Winds & Fire Weather For Sunday

TONIGHT: Breezy conditions will continue overnight, with winds ramping up during the morning hours. Temperatures remain mild, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Snow is expected in the NW portion of the state, with slick travel expected on I-70.

SUNDAY: Winds really ramp up by 8 AM across the southern I-25 corridor, lingering through the evening hours. A high wind warning has been issued through the evening:

Above average temperatures are expected in the 50s and 60s. Very dry and mild air has caused Red Flag Warnings to be issued from 11 AM until 7 PM:

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content