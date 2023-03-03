Skip to Content
Nice Weekend Ahead!

TODAY: Sunny skies are expected to start the day, with a few clouds by the afternoon as a front moves through the region. A VERY spotty rain and/or snow showers is possible along the Palmer Divide between noon and 4PM. Temperatures warm nicely, reaching the 50s across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Winds pick up a bit, with lows in the 20s.

WEEKEND: Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s and low 50s. We stay dry with plenty of sunshine. By Sunday, above average temperatures are expected in the 50s and 60s. Critical fire weather is expected, and winds really pick up. High wind criteria will be possible once again along the southern I-25 corridor.

