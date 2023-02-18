Windy weekend ahead

SATURDAY: We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the mid 20s. We’re looking at another mild day with temperatures slowly warming up to the 50s. It’ll be quiet and mostly cloudy with high winds expected across the southern I-25 corridor. We’ll dip back down into the 20s again tonight.

SUNDAY: Our Sunday forecast looks to be similar; we’ll stay dry and cloudy with temperatures just a touch cooler in the high 40s. High winds will be apparent across most of southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: We’re expecting our next widespread round of snow midweek but our early models show most of the action heading to the high country and less impact for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We’ll of course keep you updated as that system develops.